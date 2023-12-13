Gospel singer Mathias Mhere opens up on his father’s cancer illness

Gospel singer Mathias Mhere has revealed that he has had to take up more responsibility in his personal and professional life while fighting to save the life of his father, who is battling cancer.

In an interview, Mhere revealed that life had not been the same for him since his father was diagnosed with cancer.

“My father has been unwell for some months and I am now feeling the impact of his illness,” he told H-Metro in an interview.

As one of the breadwinners in my family, the illness has taught me a lot as well as hard work. I have also learnt to man up and be responsible,” he said.

Mhere confessed that it had been tough to see his father visibly in pain, as the family tried their best to cater for him by giving him the best possible healthcare.

“As a family, we are doing our best but what we need at the moment are prayers to ensure that our father regains his health. He is really in pain and I can feel it as a son.

“We have been taking him to private hospitals and the doctors are doing their best to save our father. We can only hope for the best as we still need him,” he said.

Mhere described his father as his inspiration and role model, hence his own struggles since he fell ill.

My father is one of my role models. He has always supported me and I can’t ask for more. My dad is the kind of a person that you need every day because he is also my number one fan, to say the least.

“Our mother is also special to us as she taught us to be a humble and God-fearing family fell ill.” Mhere told the publication.