Zimbabwe’s RTGS dollar ranked second weakest currency in the world

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rhetorical statements about the state of Zimbabwe’s volatile RTGs currency continue to haunt him with latest revelations from reliable global sources stating that the unpopular legal tender is the second weakest currency in the world.

Steve Hanke, an American economist and professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, said his latest research shows that the South Sudanese Pound is the weakest currency in the world followed by Zimbabwe’s RTGs.

The Argentine Peso is third on the list.

“This week, the South Sudanese pound, the Zimbabwean RTGS dollar, the Argentine peso, and the Lebanese pound are the weakest four currencies on Hanke’s Currency Watchlist,” he said.

Hanke said the South Sudanese Pound is this week trading at 10,024.18 against the USD showing 93.38% depreciation since January 2023.

The Zimbabwean RTGS is trading at 8,000.00 against the USD showing 87.50% depreciation since January 2023.

He added that the Argentine Peso is trading at 995.00 against the USD revealing a 65.23% staggering fall since January 2023.

In 2019, Mnangagwa made what critics saw as an obnoxious statement on television that Zimbabwe’s RTGs currency was the strongest in the region.

“Our RTGs current currency is the strongest currency in the region and it makes our exports expensive. So, we have a too strong currency but some people still think it’s too weak,” he said.

But Hanke has been consistently telling the world that Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF government are operating a mafia government bent on looting public resources. He also urged Harare to fully dollarise in order to curb the rising inflation.

Hanke is also frequently telling the Argentine government to officially dollarise.

“The Argentine Peso is the 3rd weakest currency in the world. Since January 2023, the peso has lost ~65% of its value against the USD. To save its economy, Argentine must officially dollarise,” the renowned economist said.

He added that Zambia’s inflation continues to surge because its debt restructuring efforts remain stalled as China, the International Monetary Fund, and the country’s other creditors cannot strike a deal.

“Today, I measure Zambia’s inflation at a punishing 44%/yr,” he said.