Makorokoto, Amhlophe – Chegutu Pirates… but now the real work begins

They call themselves “Dzinza” apparently because they were formed in 1912 (according to fans ) making them the oldest football club in Zimbabwe. Shabanie Mine are close, formed 1914 while Highlanders F.C come a distant third, they were formed in 1926.

But a more plausible narrative which is officially recorded shows that the club was formed in 1963 as Hartley Hunters (Hartley being the old colonial name ) and they became Chegutu Pirates in 1981.

What we cannot deny is their longevity. Chegutu Pirates have a rich History. They also call themselves “Zaire”, I am still keen to find out why and of course there is the “Shuga Malaga !” boast.

I did not know much about their long history (the 1912′ claim ) until this campaign. But I have always known them to be perennial Division One campaigners. A lot was expected from their son who joined Dynamos, Pearson Matare but injuries derailed his impact.

I understand they produced Herbert Dick who had a stellar career at Amazulu and was capped by the Zimbabwe Warriors.

However, attempts to claim Benjani by one fan can only be a result of “football intoxication”, The Undertaker played for Lulu Rovers which happened to be Chegutu Pirates cash rich rivals.

Lulu Rovers now lie in our football cemetery choked to death by the harsh operational environment which forced their sponsor David Whitehead to cut links with the club.

So yes,while I joined the bandwagon of cheerleaders on Facebook as Pirates chased Black Mambas “Warumwa Warumwa “, I always knew about their longevity in this division.

It is good for Chegutu town to have a premier League club. The fans have been fantastic and they have packed Pfupajena Stadium. For any football fan,this has been a fantastic story.

But herein lies the challenge, will the fans watch their beloved team at Pfupajena Stadium?

The Zifa Stadium inspection Committee will visit and they will definitely condemn the good old stadium.

Which means” Dzinza fans” will have to travel home and away to watch their team. It will be a shame.

The stadium situation is at a crisis point in Zimbabwe. Right now Mutare has two premier league clubs, Manica Diamonds and Tenax but the fans will not watch them at Sakubva Stadium.Mutare City Council must wake up. It’s a shame !!

I hope that even as Chegutu Pirates celebrate this monumental achievement, plans are already being made to ensure that they play at home.

Make Pfupajena Stadium the fortress it has been all along. Make it the burying ground of all visiting teams.

It will be good for the team, fans and the Community at large. It is good football business! The residents of this town will benefit .

All the best Chegutu Pirates!!