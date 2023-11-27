Highlanders spoil Ngezi Platinum party as 2023 premiership season ends

BULAWAYO – Highlanders beat champions Ngezi Platinum 1-0 to end their disappointing premiership run with something to cheer following a nightmarish second half of the season that saw the former league leaders’ once promising campaign turn into a horror show.

On a day the visitors were handed the trophy at Barbourfields stadium, Highlanders chose to spoil the first-time league champions’ party with a defeat.

McKinnon Mushore’s first half goal ensured Highlanders sealed a season double against the miners.

Ngezi Platinum bagged the championship with two matches to spare and needed a victory away to Bosso to spice up their historic achievement but somewhat decided to forgo that piece of luxury.

The champions received a guard of honour from Highlanders, coupled with a standing ovation from the Bosso supporters.

In other Match Day 34 clashes played Sunday, Caps United also beat Herentals 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium to end the season on a high while Hwange and Chicken Inn played to a goalless draw at the Colliery.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 premiership season, Ngezi Platinum finished first on 66 points, followed by Manica Diamonds on 58.

Dynamos finished third on 57 while FC Platinum were fourth on 55.

Highlanders had the same number of points with FC Platinum but were fifth because of an inferior goal difference. ZimLive

SUNDAY RESULTS

Highlanders 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Hwange 0-0 Chicken Inn

Caps United 3-1 Herentals