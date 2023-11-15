Chief Nhema bemoans violent murders by machete gangs in Shurugwi

By Alvina Chiwanika | Masvingo Mirror |

SHURUGWI – Chief Nhema of Shurugwi has condemned the violence that rocked his area last week resulting in two deaths and burnt houses.

He released a strongly worded letter advising perpetrators of the violence to desist from further causing the unnecessary loss of life.

“I call upon those responsible for this carnage to stop at once. The life of promising youth has been lost. Some families are now homeless after their houses have been set on fire in Gutsaruzhinji area. I strongly warn those responsible for the violence to stop at once,” reads part of the statement.

Gutsaruzhinji and Wonderer mines were rocked by violent incidents last week that resulted in the deaths of Tafadzwa Nkata (25) of Village 10, Sosombe, Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe and Brighton Vhudzijena (25) of Zaka.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incidents to The Mirror.

Vhudzijena who hailed from Zaka died after a wooden cabin he was hiding was blown off by explosives. He was being chased by a gang armed with machetes. He died upon admission at Shurugwi District Hospital.

On the second matter some houses constructed by Gutsaruzhinji Cooperative were burnt over mining disputes. Three men from the cooperative went to get revenge.

They met Nkata and Nhamo Mapiye around 9: 30 am on their way to process their gold ore. The trio fired into the air and the gold dealers fled.

Nkata was caught and was struck with machetes, axes and other sharp objects. He died on the spot.