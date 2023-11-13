Lawyer responds to Law Society over unprofessional conduct claims

Zimbabwean lawyer Tawanda Zvobgo who was reported to the Law Society of Zimbabwe last week on allegations of conducting himself unprofessionally has responded to the claims that he represented a client at the High Court before Justice Webster Chinamora without filing an assumption of agency.

Zvobgo allegedly went on to represent his client when Justice Chinamora delivered a judgement which was labeled “bogus” by the complainant saying the matter was not argued or heard when he delivered it.

Believe Guta who has interest in a Kadoma based company Balwearie Holdings had been locked in a legal battle with Balwearie Holdings 1977 which all four cases are before Justice Chinamora.

However, Guta alleged that Justice Chinamora delivered a judgement in one of four case, but it had not been heard or argued.

On his investigations, Guta took issue with Zvobgo whom he said was cited as representing the other party while in actual fact he had not filed certificate of assumption of agency before the court.

Guta then reported the matter to the Law Society saying he acted unprofessional. He also accused Zvobgo of communicating with the Judge before he delivered the judgement.

However in his response to the Law Society, Zvobgo denied the allegations saying he was the Heyns family lawyer for sometime and had not needed the certificate of agency.

He accused Guta of being a convicted criminal saying he is instituting legal proceedings in which he made false allegations that he had purchased property from one Francisco Jordan who is party to the proceedings.

“Mr. Believe Guta is a convicted criminal. He has previously served an effective jail sentence owing to his efforts to steal an immovable property through instituting legal proceedings in the High Court, in which he made false allegations that he had purchased property from Francisco Jordan when he had not.

“Upon his release from prison, Mr Guta immediately returned to doing what he knows best defrauding the unsuspecting public,” Zvobgo wrote.

“As an individual, Mr. Believe Guta is most untrustworthy. He lacks even an iota of credibility, and everything that he pursues is intended, in one way or another, to further the ends of his criminal endeavours.

“That matters much more to him than laying the truth bare. Mr. Believe Guta knows the truth, and he does not want the truth to come out because it will spell his return trip to prison.

“The complaint against Mr. Zvobgo was made in the hope that it will force Mr. Zvobgo to cower away and stop assisting the Heyns family and Balwearie 1977, and nothing more.

“The allegations upon which the entire complaint is premised cannot withstand even a modicum of scrutiny. Mr. Guta’s cunningness has lost its effect, and here must end his reign of terror over the Heyns family,” Zvobgo submitted.

“If one considers that the use of the fictitious name of Francisco Jordan in the 2014 High Court proceedings is what initially sent Mr. Guta to prison, and the fact that in 2023, nine years later, Mr. Guta now again uses the same fictitious person, then one can fully comprehend the extent to which Mr. Guta has run out of ideas.

“He has now become engulfed in trying to fight off Mr. Zvobgo’s involvement in the matters, so much so that he is now tripping over himself and making silly mistakes that now expose his fraud, and that of the legal practitioners that have sustained his efforts during these three years.

“We are elated that Mr. Guta has now been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, and even more so to learn that Mr. Guta’s bail application was dismissed.

“As we already said, he is on his way back to prison. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg. The entire corruption syndicate must be uprooted, from top to bottom,” Zvobgo said in his response to the Law Society.

“All in all, therefore, our Mr. Zvobgo submits that he has not committed any acts that would constitute unethical or unprofessional conduct. We would therefore urge the Law Society to accordingly dismiss the complaint raised against our Mr. Zvobgo.”

However, Guta in his letter of complaint against Justice Chinamora and Zvobgo said the two are colluding with law enforcement agents to silence him on the “bogus judgement” passed against him.

Guta had alleged that Justice Chinamora apologized and sought to delete the judgement from the system as a way of correcting his error.