Sonia Mbele ‘traumatised’ after being attacked at Joburg restaurant

South African actress Sonia Mbele has denied rumours that she was involved in a fistfight with another woman over a man at a Johannesburg restaurant, instead she is claiming she was attacked by a couple for separate reasons.

Reports circulating on social media suggested that the star fought with a Johannesburg socialite named Uyanda Mazibuko over her husband, a man named Zama Tshabalala.

According to a celebrity gossip page on Instagram, Maphepha Ndaba, Mbele was allegedly attacked by the couple when she entered Saints Club.

The pair reportedly chased Mbele away from her table, as they bullied her in front of other patrons.

It is alleged that Mazibuko even pulled a fleeing Mbele’s wig, as the manager of the establishment came to her rescue by finding a different table for her.

Mbele had been invited to the joint by friends who wanted to celebrate a recent award victory.

Tshabalala used the opportunity to attack Mbele for reportedly snubbing her for a role on her reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Posting on Instagram, Mbele described the assault as traumatising.

“I am completely traumatised and shocked by such evil. My producer friends and I walked away peacefully, but that was not enough. Being bullied at a restaurant was not cool,” she wrote.