Sengezo Tshabangu ‘sold out’ to Scott Sakupwanya in Mabvuku – analysts

Sengezo Tshabangu, a shadowy politician who controversially recalled 14 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claiming he was the party’s interim secretary general, has been exposed for allegedly working with Zanu-PF following his failure to field candidates in the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.

The nomination court sat on Tuesday to elect nine national assembly representatives who were affected by the recall order. The nine were substantive MPs elected directly through the ballot while five were beneficiaries of the proportional representation dispensation.

Tshabangu fielded his candidates in all constituencies except in Mabvuku, raising suspicion that he wanted controversial gold dealer and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya to automatically win the seat.

Recalled MPs defiantly used CCC, the same party they contested under on August 23, for the polls scheduled for the 9th of December.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono argues that Tshabangu’s failure to cover Mabvuku “is clearly a payback to Zanu-PF for facilitating the Recalls and everything that comes with it, it is a fatal payback that has killed all his arguments about imposition of candidates by Nelson Chamisa even if it happened.”

He added: “A normal person would not do that, this is a textbook example of Selling-Out because he would rather allow the political party that has authored all of Zimbabwe’s problems wins an urban seat held by the opposition in August instead of someone in the opposition that he claims to be part of.

“What he did in Mabvuku-Tafara makes his fight just about vindictiveness and not social justice as he claimed.

“That election in Mabvuku will cost thousands of dollars which could have been used for more meaningful things like putting medicines in hospitals.

He has been an accessory to political madness which has only beneficiary, Zanu-PF! It is WRONG!”

Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi , the recalled Mabvuku-Tafara MP vowed never to support Tshabangu.

“The Mabvuku/Tafara issue pains me & exposes the deceptive fraudulent Tshabangu. Why being so cruel to recall when you can’t field a candidate? Some of these Constituencies we sweated blood to win them! As for me am clear ndingatonofudza mombe kumusha than bow down to this Impostor,” he posted on his X handle.

Mt Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere said the party will fight hard to make sure they stop Sakupwanya from winning Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.

Sakupwanya was mentioned in the Al Jazeera gold scandal documentary released earlier this year.

“Our campaign to win Mabvuku for change again is going to be vicious and unprecedented. The citizens need to teach Zanu-PF, Zanu-PF proxies, the Gold Mafia and all impostors a lesson.

“Respect the will of the people. It’s not a crime to demand transformation and a Zimbabwe that works For Everyone,” she said.

Zanu-PF needs only four parliamentary seats to attain a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Because of this, CCC believes that Tshabangu is being sponsored by the ruling party.