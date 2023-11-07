Legendary Nigerian comic Mr Ibu’s leg amputated after seven surgeries

The family of Nollywood star, John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, has said that his leg has been amputated after a series of surgeries that were undertaken to save his life.

Mr. Ibu, a famous actor and comedian, has endeared himself to fans around the world for his hilarious roles in Nigerian movies.

The family of Mr. Ibu, who has starred in dozens of Nollywood films including Keziah, 9 Wives and Mr Ibu in London, revealed that the star had undergone seven surgeries to keep him alive.

“Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated,” the statement read.

Although the family did not reveal the illness that afflicts Mr. Ibu, they acknowledged that it had taken a toll on them.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive. Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable,” the statement read.

According to several reports in Nigeria some of Okafor’s medical expenses have been paid by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.