Hlubi Nkosi accuses Londie London of denying him access to his kids

South African businessman Hlubi Nkosi has denied allegations that he is a deadbeat father, as his messy separation from his estranged wife and reality TV star Londie London continues to grab the headlines.

The musician, who reportedly dispossessed London of some of his assets when they separated, denied that he had been failing to pay for child support, with rumours that he doubted the paternity of his oldest child making the rounds.

“I deposit money for my kids into their mother’s account. I have never even missed a single month without paying for my kids, and the money I pay is more than enough. I don’t even want to mention it because you would be shocked. I have never even missed a single month,” he said.

Nkosi said London had been denying him access to his children, despite the regular payment of child support.

“These are my children; I love them and will always love them. It is their mother that is not permitting me to see my children. She blocked me. I can’t contact them.

“All I do is keep sending money, whether she appreciates that or not. Whether she buys Gucci with it or not, I make sure I deposit money to make sure that my kids are fed,” he said.

Addressing rumours why he had repossessed his BMW from the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member, Nkosi said it was because she had been using the car to snare men.

“I don’t even have a space to park that car. I gave the car to her for the kids and not for her to use for fishing (attracting men) and clubbing. I didn’t mind her using it for things at home, but not for parties and drinking,” he said.