Arthur Mafokate loses R7,5m villa as money laundering probe continues

South African kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate has abandoned his bid to stop the Special Investigating Unit, SIU from attaching one of his properties, which is reportedly worth R7,5m (US$406 500), as an inquest into misappropriation of funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) continues.

Mafokate surprised the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday when he decided not to challenge the permanent forfeiture of La Villa Rosa, his lodge in Midrand.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit and the SIU froze the property following an order obtained in December 2022. Also seized were three luxury properties, a plot and a farm belonging to the record label boss.

According to authorities, the properties were purchased using money siphoned from the NLC. The money was originally meant for non-profit organisation South African Arts Development Association (SAADA).

Filing his defense in April, Mafokate had said that the lodge had not been built from funds from the NLC as alleged. Instead, he said the project had been completed after capital injection from other businesses.

“I must highlight that while the last trench was received during November 2015, most of the expenditure for the project had already been incurred with the assistance of Roadshow Marketing. The purpose of that last trench payment was not to restart and/or continue with activities but rather settle costs attended by the activities [project had been delivered at the expense of Roadshow Marketing and 999 Music],” he said in his application.

Mafokate has been under fire for his links to reportedly corrupt tendering processes in South Africa.

In May, it was reported that Mafokate’s company Roadshow Marketing received over R1.8-million in tenders from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and recreation a year after he controversially received R2-million in funding from the National Arts Council (NAC).

Mafokate’s daughter Owami also walked away with just over half a million rands in a tender from the same department through her company Queendom Media in 2022.