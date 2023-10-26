SA gospel star Ngwana Ledwaba assaults mentally challenged woman

South African gospel star Ngwana Ledwaba has issued an apology after a video of her confronting and assaulting a mentally challenged woman who trespassed in her home went viral.

Ledwaba has faced a backlash for the video which she posted, in which she, alongside her family members, can be seen assaulting the woman and threatening her with a knife.

Ledwaba claimed that the woman is a witch who had snuck into her home, hence her nakedness. This is despite the fact that in the video the woman is fully dressed.

However, despite her version of events, Ledwaba found herself confronted by angry social media users, who called for promoters to pull her out of shows and stop booking her after her callous behaviour.

Ledwaba claimed that she did not know the woman, but it emerged that they are both from the same village in Limpopo. The victim’s daughter, Maitemogelo Mautla, said her mother had been suffering with bi-polar syndrome for the past few years, something Ledwaba was aware of.

“I apologise unreservedly for assaulting Mma Mautla. I could have handled the matter better, and I am sorry for my violent behaviour,” Ledwaba said in her apology after being called out for her behavior.

Despite Ledwaba’s apology, the Conty Lebepe Foundation, a non-profit organisation representing the marginalised in Limpopo, called for her to be punished.

“We encourage women to love each other at all times. The worst thing about this particular incident is that the women are not strangers and know each other very well and even the community has reiterated that Ngwana Ledwaba knows that the woman she assaulted.

“This is disturbing to say the least as she’s known for healing the broken souls through her gospel music,” said the foundation.