Power crisis rocks Zimbabwe again, crippling power cuts for next 30 days

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned Zimbabweans of crippling power cuts for the next 30 days owing to technical faults at Hwange Power Station and procedural maintenance of Hwange Unit 7, which was synchronized in March 2023.

The power utility said Hwange Unit 7 will be taken off grid for 30 days, a move that will see load shedding increasing.

“ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed generation owing to technical faults, which have recently happened at Hwange Power Station. This occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding.

“Furthermore, we wish to notify Stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7, which was synchronized in March 2023, is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the Unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period.

“This work is expected to be completed within 30 days.

“Please be assured that we are working around the clock to implement measures aimed at reducing the severity of load shedding.

“Valued Customers are encouraged to use electricity sparingly.,” ZESA said.

Energy regulator, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) this week approved ZESA’s request to raise electricity tariffs by USc2/kWh.

ZESA said its previous tariff was too “sub economic” to maintain power supply and service debts.

Officially opening the 2023 Annual Congress of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) on Thursday, Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said:

“Government has availed appropriate fiscal incentives, access to foreign currency and is undertaking efforts in the provision of sufficient energy through the rehabilitation of Power Stations in order to have an enabling environment for industrialisation.”

Zimbabwe’s neighbor, South Africa is also facing electricity challenges. The World Bank Board has since released a US$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) to support the government of South Africa’s efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

“The loan endorses a significant and strategic response to South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis, and the country’s goal of transitioning to a just and low carbon economy.

“South Africa has been facing an ongoing energy crisis which has had a marked negative impact on productivity and safety, at a time when the country has been working to implement a just transition to a low carbon economy.

“In 2022, electricity cuts, known as load shedding, averaged eight hours per day, costing 2-3%of GDP growth to the economy,” the World Bank noted.