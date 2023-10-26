Afro Jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde in ‘critical condition’ after collapse

Afro Jazz maestro, Bob Nyabinde, who has been struggling with diabetes recently, is reportedly in critical condition, after collapsing last weekend.

Nyabinde, who reportedly also injured his hip when he fell, is reportedly admitted at a Harare health facility.

News of Nyabinde’s condition came after promoters Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza and Josh Hozheri organised a fundraising event for the jazz musician, popularly known as The Headmaster, at at Sherwood Golf Club in Mabelreign on Sunday.

Due to his condition, Nyabinde was unable to attend the fundraising gig, which saw US$4000 raised on his behalf.

During the event, promoters and friends managed to raise US$2000 cash, while another US$2000 came through pledges.

Speaking on Nyabinde’s current condition, Hozheri said the musician was in a bad state, which had led to the postponement of the launch of his book, which will now only be released when he had sufficiently recovered.

“I saw him today and the situation is bad. We have come up with this idea to mobilise resources and save him. We wanted to launch his book, which was written by Munyaradzi Huni, and we hope to do so once he is discharged.

“We are praying for good news to ensure that he recovers on time. We urge the family to unite and leave everything to God,” he said.

In an interview with The Chronicle last week, Nyabinde said he had been kept strong by the support of fellow artistes and fans.

“My colleagues in the music industry have been supportive from day one. They give me emotional therapy through their calls and visits. Tomorrow they are hosting a fundraising concert just for my upkeep. And this is the second time this has happened. I feel greatly appreciated.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, thank you for your love and support. Some send me messages on social media, believe me I hear all of them. Some pray for my recovery and some send me gifts and contribution to my health. Continue to have such a good heart,” said Nyabinde.