Jobless South African gambler gets bingo cash after agonising wait

SOUTH AFRICA – An unemployed gambler is celebrating after the money he won at a casino months ago has finally been paid into his account.

“I am so happy. Now my dream can get off the ground,” Israel Mogotsi told South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper [paywall].

The newspaper says Mr Mogotsi won a total of 420,000 rand ($23,000; £19,000) in July playing bingo at the Carousel casino near Pretoria, which he agreed to receive in smaller monthly chunks.

But after the first two months, he says the payments stopped and he was left out of pocket and feeling “as if the carpet was ripped from under my feet”.

The Sunday Times contacted Carousel casino after learning of Mr Mogotsi’s ordeal, and a day later the outstanding cash was paid in full to his account.

Carousel casino, which is now relocating to a higher-income neighbourhood, explained that the payment delays had been caused by a processing backlog.

Simon Mogapi, the gambling control manager at the North West Gambling Board, told the Sunday Times they were aware of the dispute and oversaw the reaching of a final agreement.

As for bingo-winner Mr Mogotsi, he already has plans for how he’ll invest his earnings in a new career.

“I want to buy four Ubers [taxis] and put them to work in the east of Pretoria.”