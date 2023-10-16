Zimbabwe’s request to rejoin Commonwealth “likely to be rejected”

Zimbabwe’s request to rejoin the Commonwealth is likely to be rejected following the 56 member organisation’s assertion that the Southern African country is failing to promote democracy.

The recent disputed harmonised general elections and the continued incarceration of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Job Sikhala have been cited as stumbling blocks for Zimbabwe to be readmitted into the Commonwealth.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 over gross human rights abuses before the late former President Robert Mugabe withdrew the country from its membership.

After grabbing power from Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa applied for the country to be accepted back into the club.

In a letter responding to Mnangagwa’s request for an update, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland highlighted that chances were slim for Zimbabwe to be readmitted because of the persistent undermining of democracy in the country.

The club cited the conduct of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during elections as one of the factors limiting Zimbabwe’s chances.

“Several concerns about the conduct of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission were particularly of note.

“So much so that we understand that The European Union (EU) has formally communicated its intention to suspend its financial support for the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) due to concerns raised by several international Electoral Observation Missions (EOMS) regarding the independence and transparency of ZEC during the 2023 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe.

“We also noted that when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was asked by numerous organisations to provide V11 documents for the election results (ZEC) responded on their X/Twitter account 5:00 pm 31 Aug 2023 “ZEC is not compelled by the law to publish V11 forms.”

“Yet (ZEC) is required by the constitution of Zimbabwe to be transparent and what reason would the electoral body have for not providing copies of the requested forms?

“The unverified results and lack of transparency has left many doubting the credibility of an electoral organisation that refuses to include the data it relied on to calculate and publish its results,” Scotland said.

The Commonwealth also mentioned the detention, in prison, of Sikhala over politically motivated crimes.

“Other member states highlighted that a Job Sikhala who is a member of an opposition party was arrested and jailed in June 2022 for alleged incitement of violence and has been held without trial since then in violation of the Zimbabwe constitution.

“Other individuals who are mainly opposition members have all seemingly suffered the same fate,” further read the statement.

Meanwhile, Scotland has told Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe has failed to adhere to the values of the Commonwealth hence limiting its chances of being accepted by other members.

“As mentioned at the beginning of this letter, the applying country must adhere to the values of the Commonwealth, which include democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

“Numerous non adherence reports by member states on Zimbabwe with supporting evidence including human rights violations have been submitted that show that Zimbabwe is not honoring the values. of the commonwealth.

“It is therefore highly unlikely that Zimbabwe’s request to rejoin the commonwealth will be successful. A list of concerns in areas where it is felt that Zimbabwe is not observing democracy, human rights, and the rule of law will be provided.

“I know this will not be the news you want to hear however until the member states’ concerns have been addressed and Zimbabwe adheres to commonwealth membership conditions, Zimbabwe’s eligibility for readmission into the commonwealth will remain severely disadvantaged and currently unachievable,” she said.