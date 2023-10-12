Thabo Bester trial: Dr Magudumana ‘collapses’ in police holding cells

Disgraced South African medical practitioner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana collapsed while in the police holding cells, as she waited for her return to court on Wednesday morning.

Dr Magudumana, Thabo Bester and 10 others are facing charges ranging from fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a prisoner escape and tampering with a corpse.

Dr Magudumana, who has reportedly been unwell while at Bizzah Makhate Correctional Service in Kroonstad to Bloemfontein, collapsed while she was still held at Park Road Police station.

Dr Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, said his client had been brought against her will from prison, as she preferred to recuperate and get medical attention.

“I was surprised this morning when I got a call from a journalist telling me that Dr Nandipha was taken by force to court.

“Right now, she’s on the floor and these are the harshest inhumane conditions anyone can be subjected to. Even accused persons have rights but now we are sitting with someone who is unwell and unfit to appear in court,” he said.

Motloung said he would try to get to the bottom of the matter, although he had minimal contact with Dr Magudumana.

“All l know is that right now she is not in a healthy state, but she is expected to be in court. I went to try and see her, but they only allowed me to speak to her through a glass window,” he said.