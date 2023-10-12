Soldiers give chase and apprehend robbers who had just killed truck driver

Soldiers who were disembarking from their staff bus after knocking off from work gave chase to thugs who had allegedly murdered a truck driver, before catching them while they were mugging another motorist in Kuwadzana, Harare.

The suspects, Tafadzwa Chayambuka (29) and Simon Chihungwe (34) appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded them in custody to November 3 pending trial at the High Court.

The duo are charged with murder and attempted murder charges.

Allegations are that on September 22 this year at around 10pm the now deceased Talkmore Vinga who was employed as a driver at Accuride Technologies was sent to Norton with 20 liters of diesel using a company vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux to rescue Timothy Shambare who had his freightliner haulage truck which had ran out of fuel.

The now deceased refueled the haulage truck with 10 litres diesel and the haulage truck started moving towards Harare CBD whilst the now deceased following behind.

It is alleged that the haulage truck stopped again at the 14 km peg along Harare to Bulawayo road near Dzivarasekwa turn off after it had ran out of fuel again.

The now deceased took the remaining 10 liters of fuel and started walking towards the haulage truck.

It is alleged that along the way, the now deceased was approached by the two accused persons and the other two accomplices still at large.

One of the accused persons hit him on the head with a stone and he fell down and became unconscious and the diesel container fell to the ground.

Shambare who was standing by his haulage truck saw and observed the accused attacking the deceased and armed himself with spanners and a metal bar and charged towards the accused person who fled the scene.

Shambare then phoned his employer who came to the scene and took the now deceased to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he was admitted and they reported an assault case at ZRP Kuwadzana and nothing was stolen.

It is alleged that on October 6 the now deceased later passed on in hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the assault and a post mortem report to be obtained.

The state further alleged that on October 8 this year, at around 2350 hours, complainant Fredy Chigumira left Kuwadzana 6 shopping centre intending to go home driving his Mercedes benz ML AFX 9907.

The complainant turned into Bulawayo Road facing towards Harare CBD and he briefly stopped pulling off the road.

Immediately after parking the motor vehicle, complainant was attacked by four accused persons.

One of the accused persons armed with a stone smashed complainant ‘s right front window at the same time hitting the complainant on the head thereby sustaining deep injuries and he started bleeding profusely.

Accused demanded cash and valuables and complainant surrendered his cash USD1 200 which was in his pocket to one of the accused persons, one of the accused then took his cellphone Samsung S22 with Econet line.

During the robbery, accused persons were disturbed by members of the Zimbabwe National Army who had just dropped off their bus from work.

The soldiers then gave chase to the accused person whilst one of them remained rendering first aid to the complainant.

They managed to apprehend Chayambuka, and they handed him over to Kuwadzana Police Station and he was subsequently arrested.

The complainant lost goods and cash worth US$1 500 and nothing was recovered.