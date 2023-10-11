Zimbabwe gospel music pioneer Mechanic Manyeruke officially retires

Zimbabwean gospel music pioneer, Mechanic Manyeruke (73) has retired, capping a career that lasted 67 years.

Manyeruke, who was born in Chiwundura Village, Gweru in 1962 on 16 August 1942, announced his retirement at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

The musician began his illustrious career as a 14-year-old while at he was a student at St Patrick’s.

Initially, Manyeruke was a secular artiste when he entered the music industry, recording an album with the Four Brothers in 1973.

However, Manyeruke found it hard to find any takers for his music amongst the country’s major record labels as, in the years following the country’s independence, they found it more favourable to produce chimurenga songs and albums.

It was not until 1984 that he released his first album, Zakewu, in which he was backed by The Puritans.

It is for this reason that Manyeruke is considered one of Zimbabwe’s gospel’s pioneers, alongside the likes of Shuvai Wutawunashe, Jordan Chataika, Freedom Semwayo, Gospel Train and Chaka Ngwenya.

Between 1984 and 2011, the veteran gospel artiste had released 25 albums.

Manyeruke’s two sons, Guspy Warrior and Alexander followed in his footsteps, although the former, a dancehall artiste, took a surprisingly different career path.

While he is officially hanging up the microphone, Manyeruke will still be available for hire on “special occasions”.