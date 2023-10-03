Former G40 administrator’s US$868 000 lawsuit dismissed by High Court

The High Court has dismissed a counter claim filed by Rodney Dangarembizi who had sued the Kaizen Family Trust for US$868 000 while the Family Trust also sued the latter for US$432 000.

Dangarembizi was once arrested after he was accused of authoring a letter that was read by former G40 member Kudzai Chipanga insulting now vice president Constantino Chiwenga a day before “Operation Restore Legacy.”

High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirau Mugomba dismissed the case brought by the Kaizen Family Trust which was demanding U$430 000 from the Rodney Dangarembizi Family Trust ruling that it was not the court’s duty to rewrite contracts between parties in business before ordering each part to settle own costs.

At the centre of the dispute between the parties lies a piece of land in Rolf Valley Township.

The parties entered into a written agreement in which Kaizen was to buy the land from the Rodney Dangarembizi Family Trust.

The purchase price was set at US$2, 5 million.

In breach, Kaizen Family failed to pay the purchase price as agreed.

On the 21st of August 2021, the parties entered into a further agreement in which a new date for the payment of the purchase price was extended by a period of forty-five days from the 10th of August 2021.

The Kaizen Family again failed to pay the purchase price in accordance with the extension of the period.

Dangarembizi, as a result, cancelled the agreement.

At the time of termination,the Kaizen Family had paid US$432 000.

Dangarembizi subsequently sold the property to a third party, for US$1, 2 million.

The Kaizen family’s claim was that it ought to be refunded the sum of US$432 000 that it paid.

On the other hand Dangarembizi Trust in its counterclaim said it ought to be paid US$868 000 being damages arising from the plaintiff’s breach.

The judge said in her view, Kaizen Family clearly admitted that it breached the contract by failing to pay the purchase price. And was now seeking a refund of the money paid towards the purchase price .

“I agree with the defendant that it is not the duty of the court to re-write contracts for the parties. In casu, the plaintiff was in breach and the defendant secured another buyer and has since transferred the property,” said the judge in dismissing the claim.

“To address issues number one and two as per the statement of agreed facts, the plaintiff in my view is not entitled to a refund of $432 000.”

She said this issue can only be scrutinised after the Dangarembizi Trust has quantified its loss if any.

The judge also said on the other hand the Dangarembizi Trust simply took mathematical figures and turned them into a claim for damages.

“What the parties ought to have done was to exchange notes on the losses, if any incurred, as the starting point. The defendant’s claim is nothing more than payback against the plaintiff.”

She ruled, “In view of the above it follows that both claims by the plaintiff and the defendant have no merit. They ought to be dismissed.”