Piano People to deliver ‘Amapiano Winter Festival’ in London’s Drumsheds

Piano People, the global powerhouse in Amapiano music, is gearing up to make history with its most ambitious project to date.

On November 19, 2023, the renowned brand will transform London’s Drumsheds into a musical paradise for fans of Amapiano and electronic music alike.

This monumental event, the “Amapiano Winter Festival,” is set to feature over 30 sensational acts across three rooms, including special guest DJ Maphorisa and headliners Major League Djz.

In an electrifying twist, the festival will also welcome the vibrant energy of Afrobeats through its partnership with Lit Lagos, promising a day and night of unforgettable performances and dancefloor magic.

Piano People has long been a pioneer in championing the Amapiano genre, known for producing high-quality shows that leave audiences in awe.

From selling out venues like Printworks, Ministry of Sound, and Warehouse Project in the UK to hosting wildly popular stage events at Afronation Portugal and Miami, Piano People has become synonymous with bringing together enthusiasts of Amapiano music from around the globe.

The genre itself, born out of South Africa’s diverse music scene, has found a home in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

The Amapiano Winter Festival will mark a significant milestone in Piano People’s journey, promising a captivating experience for all attendees.

With an impressive lineup that includes TxC, DBN Gogo, DJ Fistoz, Kevin Momo, Musa Keys, Soa Mattrix, and the legendary Major League Djz as headliners, fans can expect nothing short of musical excellence.

The festival will be divided into three rooms, each hosted by prominent figures in the Amapiano scene: Uncle Vinny, Xavier, Rose Bere, Captain Lulaz, and Willz Da Vibe. This diverse range of talent guarantees an unforgettable musical journey through the world of Amapiano.

The special guest appearance by DJ Maphorisa, one of the most influential figures in Amapiano, is set to elevate the festival to unprecedented heights. Known for his groundbreaking productions and electrifying stage presence, DJ Maphorisa’s presence is sure to be a highlight of the event.

But the Amapiano Winter Festival doesn’t stop at Amapiano. Partnering with Lit Lagos, another trailblazing brand in the African music scene, the festival will immerse attendees in the energetic world of Afrobeats.

Lit Lagos encapsulates the vibrant spirit of Lagos, the epicenter of Afrobeats, infusing it with a contemporary flair that makes the brand truly unique.

At the festival, Lit Lagos will present a celebration of everything that surrounds the energy of the Afrobeat scene in Africa, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for music enthusiasts.

The Lit Lagos stage will feature a stellar lineup of performers, including P Montana, DJ Sneh, Mixrmoe, and Kwamz Original, each bringing their own unique flavor to the stage.

This collaboration between Amapiano and Afrobeats promises to create a fusion of sounds and energy that will ignite the dancefloors and leave attendees with memories to cherish.

As the date of the Amapiano Winter Festival draws closer, anticipation is building among music lovers and festival-goers alike. The event is set to be a testament to the global appeal of Amapiano music and the unifying power of music in general.

It will not only showcase the genre’s South African roots but also highlight its ability to bring people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate and dance the night away.

Piano People and Lit Lagos are excited to welcome music enthusiasts to Drumshades in London for this extraordinary event.

With a lineup that promises to deliver a musical journey like no other, the Amapiano Winter Festival on November 19, 2023, is undoubtedly a date that should be marked on every music lover’s calendar.

In a world where music has the power to transcend borders and unite people, the Amapiano Winter Festival is a testament to the incredible influence of Amapiano and Afrobeats.

Get ready to dance, celebrate, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

This November, London will be the epicenter of the global Amapiano and Afrobeats movement, and you won’t want to miss it.

Join Piano People and Lit Lagos for a day and night of unforgettable music at Drumshades – it’s a festival that promises to be nothing short of epic.

* Tickets can be purchased at https://pianopeople.club/