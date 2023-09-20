Burna Boy denies postponement of FNB gig was due to poor ticket sales

Afro Beats sensation Burna Boy has hit back at suggestions that his gig, which was scheduled for FNB Stadium on September 23, has been postponed due to poor ticket sales. He also denied that there is any lingering bad blood between himself and South Africans at large over previous attacks on foreigners that saw the singer speaking out.

The postponement of the gig to 16 December saw Burna Boy becoming a top trending topic on social media, as some interpreted it as a sign that he had not been forgiven for his past comments about the country.

In 2019, Burna Boy found himself on the wrong side of some prominent South African social media users, including the late musician AKA, after he said he would not set foot in the country again following xenophobic attacks perpetrated on fellow Africans.

Since that time, there has been bad blood between the Nigerian star and some South Africans, who rejoiced at his “downfall” on X, after the announcement of the postponement of the gig due to what some alleged were poor sales.

However, in an Instagram post after the announcement, the Afro Beats star denied that there was ill-feeling towards him in South Africa.

“I was in SA last year and I had 100 Thousand of the most Beautiful South Africans Outside for me,” he posted, referencing his headline performance at DSTV Delicious last year.

“So no dead agenda can Agend 😂😂 I will see you again real soon South Africa. I ❤️ you.”

Earlier on, a message sent to suite owners by Stadium Management South Africa, it was explained that event promoter, Ternary Media Group, had expressed their decision to postpone the show on Tuesday morning.

“On the morning of 19 September 2023 Stadium Management South Africa and SAIL were informed by the event promoter, the Ternary Media Group, that the highly anticipated Burna Boy live music event, originally scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on the 23rd of September 2023, has been postponed.

“The event organiser has booked FNB Stadium for the 16th December 2023 for the event to take place. We wish to apologise to our loyal and valued Suite Owners and service providers for the inconvenience and impact this will cause. We understand that you were looking forward to this event.”