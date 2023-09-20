“Arrogance and insulting rhetoric is not the solution” – Kasukuwere tells Zanu-PF

Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has warned that the Zimbabwean economy is headed for a massive crash due to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allegedly failing leadership.

The country is facing a massive economic and financial crisis coupled by political problems following the August 23 dispirited harmonised general.

Kasukuwere wanted to challenge Mnangagwa in the just ended plebiscite but he was stopped by the courts which claimed that he was not in the country for over 18 months.

The Zanu-PF leader won the election under controversial circumstances with 52,6% against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

The election was however dismissed as a sham by election observers including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union due to irregularities.

Kasukuwere believes that Mnangagwa’s leadership does not have the capacity to revive Zimbabwe’s economy.

Posting on his X handle, the former Zanu-PF political commissar said critical decisions are supposed to be made to rescue the economy.

“Legitimacy hounding the country. It’s a serious issue and requires great wisdom to resolve working with SADC. Arrogance and insulting rhetoric is not the solution.

“We are cornered and the patience of our region has waned,” he said.

“The ball is firmly in our court and it requires sober reflection and national cohesion to weave through.

“Cabinet appointments have not ignited hope, inexperienced and illogical appointments. Family members have pocketed key government posts in an embarrassing manner.

“Meanwhile the economy is headed for storms. Electricity generation will be difficult as Kariba water allocation is used up and Hwange yet to stabilise generation capacity.

He added: “mining houses not remitting pension subscriptions deducted from their workers. Sensitive government departments salaries way below poverty datum line. Discontent with the paltry salaries that are currently being offered.

“Circulation of money in the economy has ground to a standstill. Hope is waning and there is a total absence of leadership to ride the tide. Therefore it’s imperative that as leadership the situation in our country is resolved timeously.”

SADC observers led by Nevers Mumba were slammed by Zanu-PF officials for condemning the plebiscite. They were called western puppets.

Kasukuwere said it is not necessary to divide SADC.

“We have to reignite hope by taking bold steps to resolve the political quagmire and restore confidence. Dividing SADC is not a solution but working together with everyone will yield results. It’s not over yet! We are in choppy waters,” he added.