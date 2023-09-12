Family of Thabo Bester’s burnt ‘body double’ still haunted by his death

The family of Katlego Bereng, the man whose burnt body was found in Thabo Bester’s cell after his escape, is still struggling to come to terms with his death, as police investigations into the matter continue.

It is alleged that Bereng’s body was illegally claimed from a mortuary by Dr Nandipha Magudumana and smuggled into Bester’s prison cell and set alight.

While it is unclear how he died, an autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Before yesterday’s ruling at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court which saw Dr Magudumana lose her bid for freedom, Bereng’s mother Monica Matsie revealed to the SABC that the family was hopeful that they would eventually get justice for their son.

Supporters of Bereng rejoiced outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday morning following the denial of bail for Magudumana.

Community member, Lusanda Maphisa said Bereng’s family was still struggling to reconcile with the mysterious circumstances under which their son had died.

“We are happy Nandipha did not get bail. It’s been hard. They are not yet fine about the incident.”

Maphisa said they would continue to attend court cases to show solidarity with Bereng’s family.

“The community must come in numbers to support this case because these people did not do a good thing. They must pay for what they did to Katlego.”