Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final draw: Highlanders take on CAPS United

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,478
Prince Dube scored a goal in first half injury time as Highlanders beat Ngezi Platinum 1-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup final in 2019
The quarter-final draw for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup tournament was conducted in Harare on Tuesday, revealing a thrilling array of fixtures.

Among these are the highly anticipated FC Platinum versus Dynamos match-up and the blockbuster showdown between Highlanders and CAPS United.

Herentals, last year’s runners-up, will face off against current league leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars while Chicken Inn, will take on struggling Black Rhinos.

The dates and venues for these upcoming cup matches have yet to be confirmed.

The reigning cup holders are Bulawayo Chiefs who this year got knocked out of the tournament in the first round after losing 6-5 to Highlanders on penalties.

The Ninjas were crowned champions in 2022 after a 1-0 victory over the Students (Herentals) in November 2022.

Former Chiefs midfielder Arthur “Diego” Musiyiwa, now with Dynamos, scored the only goal of the match.

His solitary strike in the first half earned the Ninjas their first ever silverware.

