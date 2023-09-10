Mutodi shooting at CCC activists: cop in trouble for opening docket

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

BIKITA – A police constable who opened a docket and investigated Zanu PF Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi for shooting out at CCC supporters during campaigns in the just ended harmonised elections has faced one form of harassment after another.

Tapiwa Chiweshe has not only been transferred from Bikita but he has also not received his allowances from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). He has written a letter to ZEC querying the non-payment of his dues.

On Friday cops from Masvingo Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order officers presented a warrant of seizure to Chiweshe and seized his cell phone after accusing him of supplying information to the media.

Chiweshe took up Mutodi’s case after all other cops at his station had developed cold feet.

Masvingo Police Provincial spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa, said he was not in the office but promised to look into the matter. “I am not in the office right now, I will look into it,” said Dhewa.

Chiweshe refused to talk to The Mirror when called for comment.

Detective Sergeant Ropafadzo Takaendesa and Detective Elikhayi Khanye seized his phone, accusing him of violating Section c/s 4(j)(i)(c) of the official Secret Act Chapter 11:09.

The seized phone is supposed to be handed over to cyber scientists to see if it has any links to media people.