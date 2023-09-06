‘Homeless’ man (20) arrested for killing street kids, eating body parts

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), alias Sauro, in connection with five cases of murder which occurred in Harare between 28 August 2023 and 4 September 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect who is believed to be living in the streets would target “street kids” who will be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomach to remove genitals and other body parts using empty broken bottles.

“The suspect would then boil or braai the human parts on any open fireplace and consume them while in the Harare Central Business District.

“On 4 September 2023, police detectives tracked the suspect along Rotten Row Road, Harare after he allegedly tried to attack a “street kid” who did not bother to make a police report.

“On being arrested, the suspect was positively linked to five murder cases which occurred on 28 August 2023 at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare, 1st September 2023 at the corner of Inez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, 3 September 2023 at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and 7th Street, Harare and on 4th September 2023 at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Road, Harare,” read the statement.

Nyathi further stated that the suspect has also been linked to three murder cases committed in Bulawayo in 2020 where he allegedly crushed a victim’s head in Bellevue Suburb using a brick after he found him drunk and asleep in his yard, in January 2020.

“In December 2020, he crushed a victim’s head in Makokoba Suburb after finding him asleep by the roadside. He again crushed another victim’s head using stones at Sekhusile Shopping Centre, Nkulumane after finding him sleeping on the pavement. He then fled to Harare.

“The suspect is also facing a charge of attempted murder and has a warrant of arrest for a robbery case which occurred in Milton Park, Harare in June 2021.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not found any evidence to link the recent murder cases committed by the suspect to ritual killings.

“The police assure the public that enquiries are still being conducted to find out the real motive behind the suspect’s conduct and if he acted alone or not.

“More details will be revealed in due course,” Nyathi said.