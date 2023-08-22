Thando Thabethe cheats death after liposuction surgery gone wrong

South African media personality Thando Thabethe reportedly feared she was bleeding to death during a liposuction procedure gone awry at a Johannesburg facility last year.

During a procedure that was undertaken at the same time, Thabethe’s friend and the producer of her Unstoppable podcast, Tumi Maimela found herself admitted in hospital after she suffered heart failure allegedly due to excessive bleeding from breast reduction, 360 liposuction and Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries at Vivari Aesthetics.

According to Sunday World, the details of the two’s ordeal emerged in Maimela’s letter of complaint to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Vivari is suing Maimela for failing to pay for services rendered during the surgery.

In the letter, Maimela revealed that Thabethe, who had her surgery a day after her own shambolic surgery, feared she would die as she bled profusely.

“My best friend, Thando Thabethe, had her lipo done the day after mine. She ended up extremely swollen and they opened some stitches to let the liquid that looked like blood run out. She panicked and thought she was bleeding to death (sic).

“Dr Anushka called me to the side when my friend was bleeding and asked me why she was acting up and as if she was going through PMS as her period had just started.

“I was in the room when my friend was bleeding and it looked like a little waterfalls of blood gushing out of her. This was extremely traumatic for me to witness. She needed me.

“That is when Dr Anushka said that Vivari is not a hospital. If I had known it was not a hospital I wouldn’t have [undergone the procedures},” she wrote.