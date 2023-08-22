Connie Ferguson, Rapulana Seiphemo return to Generations: The Legacy

South African stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to reprise their legendary roles as Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale respectively when they return to long running soapie, Generations, The Legacy in September.

This duo returns after they made a cameo back in April, appearing briefly for the burial of Mazwi Moroka (played by Musa Ngema).

In a press statement, producers of the iconic show promised viewers thrills when the pair, who have starred alongside each other as Hector Sebata and Harried Khoza in Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) telenovela, The Queen, take up the roles that made them South African small screen darlings.

Also joining the cast is Audrey Poo, who will portray the villainous Khumo.

“The viewers can look forward to a blooming spring and a sizzling summer as the drama, scheming, and betrayal intensify when these three powerhouses light up our screens from mid-September,” the statement continues.

“Viewers are in for a major shake-up as family battles, love triangles, and boardroom maneuvers explode.”

The producers of the show also highlighted that Poo would make for a good antagonist, as conflict within the ever-squabbling Moroka family continues.

“He is a perfect fit for the role as Khumo is a high-powered scion of the Moroka family, responsible for running their mining operations,” the press statement read.

“Aubrey’s ability to play the scheming villain with a disarming smile and cunning guile will no doubt shine through as Khumo reaches for his vaulting ambition.”