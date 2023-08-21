Troubled self confessed ‘drug addict’ Saintfloew goes to SA for rehab

Talented Zimbabwean rapper Saintfloew is looking to kick his drug addiction once and for all and has reportedly flown out to South Africa where he is going to receive rehabilitation services.

In an interview with Star FM’s Ollah 7 last week, Saintfloew admitted that he was taking drugs, although he was in the process of trying to quit. He refused to admit whether he had been taking the dreaded crystal meth, known popularly as Guka or Dombo.

“I cannot confirm the allegations and I cannot say anything about it, so I am not confirming anything and I am not talking about anything. But what I am saying is we came out from the wrong way, a lot happens here in Chitown (Chitungwiza) and I took multiple drugs.

“I am still working on quitting from taking some of the things. I am not confirming anything but all I can say is there are some drugs that I am trying to stop,” he said.

Saintfloew also revealed that his drug addiction had little to do with the music industry.

“It is not like the pressures of music cause artistes to take drugs, but before we became artistes, we had nothing to do and we had all the time to take drugs. Now if it is regret or moving on, that is what I am working on,” he said

In an interview with H-Metro before the rapper’s departure to South Africa, Saintfloew’s mother, Ebenezer Mambo said that her son’s struggles with drugs were linked to a tough upbringing. She said the musician lost his father at the age of two.

“We lost his father when they were still very young and there was no man in the house to whip my son into line. I tried my best to give him a life, but there are some times where a father is needed in the upbringing of children.

“I have never doubted my son’s intelligence, but I was worried when he continued pursuing music. He ended up taking drugs and it pains me a lot,” she said.

Mambo praised Nash Paints Group executive chairman, Tinashe Mutarisi, who convinced Saintfloew to go for rehab in SA, for helping her son get back on track.

“I am humbled that good people still exist as is the case with Mr Tinashe Mutarisi. I think he was sent by God to save my son from abusing drugs.

“Like the biblical Moses, Mutarisi has just done the best for my family and I hope my son will come back from South Africa a changed man,” she said.