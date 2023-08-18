‘We can’t allow observers to undermine us, we’re organised’ – Zanu PF

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has warned election observers in the country against undermining Zimbabwe’s electoral processes saying “we know our sovereign status as an organised people”.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised general elections on the 23rd of August next. International observers including the European Union (EU), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the United States (US) are already in the country to cover the crucial plebiscite.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Mutsvangwa said his party was happy that observers had promised to objectively cover the elections. But he went on to warn them not to undermine Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

“We are happy to learn on how we can improve our electoral processes from the assessment by observers but we can’t allow them to undermine us because we know our sovereign status as an organised people. We are happy with EU position of not having clouded judgement

“We are happy that the Americans have agreed to be neutral as they observe these elections so that they respect the Zimbabwean democracy. They have agreed not to undermine the state processes by ZEC because it is a professional board that executes its mandate accordingly,” Mutsvangwa said.

The war veterans leader also warned the opposition against initiating violence adding that the police have been equipped to deal with violence.

“The last election process was peaceful until the violent seekers started to go into the streets. The police had to engage the army because it was overwhelmed. This year the opposition might want to use the same trick but we have a trained police force that is equipped,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s last election in 2018 was marred by political violence which led to the death of six civilians who were shot in cold blood by soldiers during post election demonstrations.