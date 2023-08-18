Content Creators Network launch real time elections monitoring website

To counter mis- and disinformation which is widespread during elections, Content Creators Network ZW and its partners have launched what they call the Zimbabwe Elections 2023 Dashboard website aimed at proving independent, fact-checked and real-time electoral content and data ahead of the upcoming harmonised general elections.

The Dashboard is designed to be mobile friendly. The project is in collaboration with the Election Resource Center and Protect Defenders who run the Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitoring Platform.

To make the dashboard as extensive as possible, the dashboard is also leveraging on a partnership with Open Cities Lab to built in and populate the candidates data and map out the country in line with the new delimitation report.

The Zimbabwe Elections 2023 Dashboard whose website was designed as ZimbabweElections2023.co.zw, is designed to be the go-to platform for voters, journalists, and election officials.

The website features a variety of interactive tools that allow users to track the latest election news, explore historical data, and visualize election results.

It will also include visualised statistics, interactive maps with constituencies, battle ground states maps, articles, videos, a Manifesto promise keeper, crowdsourced content and verified electoral related data and much much more.

The platform is aimed at demystifying key statistics ahead of elections and tracking the elections in real time when they are happening with the use of tech, crowdsourcing and data visualisation.

Content ZW Convenor, Samm Farai Monro AKA Comrade Fatso said the dashboard will provide usable tools to track the whole electoral process.

“We are really excited to launch our Elections Dashboard,” he said.

“This website is a brand new innovation on the Zimbabwe election scene as its will provide you with interactive elections maps, swing states graphics and even a MyCandidate platform where voters can search and see who their candidates are in their specific constituencies.”

ZimbabweElections2023.co.zw is a collaborative platform spearheaded by the Content Creators Network ZW with the support of its members and other key civil society partners.

Content Creators Network ZW is made up of Zimbabwe’s leading digital media organisations and community media groups. These include Center for Innovation and Technology (CITE), Kubatana, Bustop TV, Tell Zimbabwe, ZimFact, The NewsHawks and Magamba Network.

The Network exists to provide a networking platform for Zimbabwean content creators, to strengthen the industry and to share content that promotes independent media, social justice and free expression.