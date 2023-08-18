Bosso head coach Baltemar Brito applies for Warriors coaching job

Unbeaten log leaders Highlanders FC’s head coach Baltemar Brito has thrown his name into the hat for the vacant Zimbabwe Warriors coaching job.

Brito revealed this on Thursday during a media briefing ahead of his side’s match day 19 league fixture against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The 71-year-old Portuguese gaffer who worked as Jose Mourinho’s assistant at FC Porto and Chelsea told the media:

“So we (as individuals) didn’t apply (for the Warriors coaching job) but we know our manager did, he cares about our future, we only have four months left on our contract with Highlanders.

“We know that our manager applied for the Warriors job and even this week (last week), I received a call from Jose Mourinho because he read something about the possibility of me being one of the next Warriors coach, and gave me the support and power to accept the challenge if it comes,” said Brito.

Brito is the only coach yet to taste defeat this season after guiding Bosso to 18 matches unbeaten so far.

The UEFA Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup winner is a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence holder.

In March, he missed Bosso’s opening match against ZPC Kariba.

This was after traveling back to Europe to undergo a refresher course of his UEFA Pro Coaching Licence.

The UEFA Pro Coaching License is the highest and most recognised football qualification world over.