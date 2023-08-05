‘I will still be Kelly Khumalo’ – under fire SA singer claps back at ‘haters’

As a cloud of controversy continues to hang over her due to the ongoing inquest into the murder of South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo has clapped back at haters, who she said are finding joy in her misfortune.

Khumalo’s woes have mounted this past week, with two festivals dropping her after allegations made against her in court.

Khumalo has found herself under fresh scrutiny after it was revealed that one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa had prior communication with her, calling the singer twice before the Pirates goalie was shot and killed in 2014.

This revelation was made police by cellphone data analyst, Lambertus Steyn, who said Khumalo and one of the accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, made contact twice, before he was fatally shot at the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus.

On Thursday, Khumalo decided to fight fire with fire, as she responded to people who took offense when she posted about where she will be performing next.

Oksalayo for sh*t! Ningakuthatha konke (You can take it all) I will still be Kelly Khumalo. Wena uzoba ubani? (who will you be?) A hater who rejoices on people’s challenges? Oksalayo nala ngizodlula! (This too will pass) Mark my words,” she wrote in one of the replies.

“Siyobonana kusasa bahlali ningiTrendise futhi niyezwa,” she wrote in a separate post, telling haters to make her trend again the following day.