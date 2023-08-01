Tatenda Mkuruva reportedly dumps his wife, finds new lover in the USA

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has reportedly found a new lover in the United States of America after dumping his wife and high school sweetheart Amanda Gonga.

ChiTate as Mkuruva is fondly known in the local football circles, has been seen flaunting his new lover on social media with reports suggesting he separated with the mother of his child, Gonga.

Mkuruva paid lobola for his long time lover and the two where staying together in Zimbabwe before the 27-year-old goalie secured a move to the USA.

It is also reported that the Zimbabwean international’s marriage hit turbulent waters when he relocated to USA and it seems he has decided to move on.