Makhadzi throws support behind rape accused Jub Jub – ‘I am your supporter’

As speculation continues on the guilt or innocence of Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye who last week was hauled before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, singer Makhadzi has also weighed in on the drama, throwing her weight behind the embattled South African presenter and musician.

Jub Jub, who handed himself in to police at Brixton, was granted R10000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport, as four women, including his ex-girlfriend Amanda du Pont, reportedly levelled charges against him.

Jub Jub is no stranger to the courts, as he was released on parole in 2017 after he was found guilty of culpable homicide for killing four school children during a drag racing accident.

With the charges still pending over his head, Jub Jub took to social media to plead his innocence while also posting screenshots of stars that seemingly believe in his innocence.

One of those was Makhadzi who posted: “I love you, my brother. I know we are not friends, but I am your supporter from a distance”.

The Sugar Sugar singer also posted a few bible verses for good measure.

Meanwhile, Jub Jub does not seem to have hit pause on his TV career despite the charges.

With ‘Uyajola 9/9’ set to return to screens on August 6, he posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the show, with him being swarmed with adoring fans trying to get his photograph.