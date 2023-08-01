Five years on, Mnangagwa did ‘nothing’ to address August 1 shootings

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has tarnished the credibility of the upcoming 2023 elections by failing to reform the security sector which is responsible for the shooting of six civilians during post election demonstrations in Harare on August 1, 2018.

Five years ago on this day, Zimbabwean soldiers killed six civilians on the streets of Harare with live ammunition, dozens were injured during protests against the delay in the announcement of election results.

To clear his name to the international community, Mnangagwa had to set up a commission of enquiry, the Motlanthe Commission, to look into the issue. The military was found guilty by the enquiry which recommended that there be compensation of the victims and perpetrators be held accountable.

Five years later, observers are saying nothing has not been done yet. With a few weeks left for the country to hold harmonised general elections again, critics are afraid that history may repeat itself especially because Mnangagwa’s administration failed to institute any reforms since 2018.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, political commentator, student leader and a fierce critic of the Zanu-PF regime, Tapiwanashe Chiringa said it is “insulting and sad” that Mnangagwa’s government has done “nothing” to address the August 1 shootings and its implications.

“Government has done little to nothing regarding implementing the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission which it constituted to investigate the murders of August 1 2018,” Chiriga said.

“In October 2022, we were informed that the government had paid the victims and their families the local currency equivalent of $US2. It’s insulting and sad.

“The Commission made other recommendations like the auditing of army standing orders for riot control and publishing the results. They were never followed.

“There hasn’t been any meaningful legal, political and administrative electoral Reforms as recommended by the Commission. Nothing has been done to act on making political parties accountable for violence and violation of the Code of Conduct in the fourth schedule of the Electoral Act.

“The recommendations on ensuring prosecution and accountability for those who killed defenseless citizens has been ignored in totality and this continues to encourage impunity in as far as political and electoral violence is concerned.”

Chiriga, a former secretary general of one of the most vibrant students organisation in the country, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) further accused the President of hijacking the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) an organisation that was created by the Constitution to advocate for peace before, during and after elections.

“Mnangagwa also hijacked the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission’s attempts at National Dialogue in 2018 and turned them into the caricature that POLAD (Political Actors Dialogue) became.

“In summary, the government has not done much in following the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission. The little that has been is a mockery to the Commission and an insult to the victims,” he added.

Another commentator who preferred to be anonymous said the government failed to institute an Independent Complaints Commission, a platform report for people who would have been harassed by the security members.

“I think the government has not done enough in terms of addressing the issues around the August 1, 2018 shootings. Because remember that post the shootings there was a commission that was appointed by the President which is known as the Motlanthe Commission.

“The Commission actually recommended that there be compensation for these victims. It also advised that there be electoral reforms which will ensure that such conflict is resolved.

“But all those issues have not been addressed. We’re going into an election without the new electoral act for instance. But, fundamentally important is the issue of section 10 in the Independent Complaints Commission which was supposed to be set up to ensure that members of the public can raise their complaints against wayward security sector members. Those people that abuse members of the public are supposed to be reported against through the Independent Complaints Commission which is yet to be set up,” the analyst said.

“So, I would think that, five years on, nothing has been done and there is no accountability on the part of those that actually killed members of the public. Nothing has been done also on the part of those that are supposed to be compensated. I think we have a long way to go and there is a need for the government to address these issues.”

Despite all these issues not being addressed, the country will hold another plebiscite on the 23rd of August this year. International observers like the European Union have since dispatched representatives across the nation to analyse the electoral environment.