Opposition CCC trio detained 11 hours without charge in Mpandawana

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – Three Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Gutu South members were allegedly detained at ZRP Mpandawana for 11 hours without a charge and released around midnight.

CCC Gutu South Ward 18 Councillor Desire Tichazorwa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said the trio of Ezekiel Hwerekwere, David Mushariwa and another were released without charge by a ZRP Criminal Investigations Department (CID) member only identified as Guuriro.

“The three were released around 11 pm without a charge. We have booked a meeting with Guuriro to map the way forward since the three were assaulted by Norman Maungwa, a Zanu PF member in full view of Police officers at Maungwa Police Base. We don’t know whose orders they were working on. Togarepi was not there and his vehicles were not used,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from ZRP Mpandawana Officer-In-Charge Cames Myambo were futile as his mobile phone was unreachable by the time of going to Press.

Tichazorwa said the three were abducted at Maungwa Business Centre by alleged Zanu PF youth led by Maungwa.

Maungwa could not be reached for comment. He is also accused of being the mastermind behind the high-speed chase and stoning of CCC Gutu South parliamentary candidate Hamandishe Gobvu last week.

They were conducting door-to-door campaigns when Tichazorwa’s vehicle broke down and was left at Chiwara Turnoff. They were abducted by the youth around 1 pm as they were buying drinks at Maungwa Business Centre and taken to the local Police base.

Maungwa accused them of being stock thieves and assaulted them using a baton stick at the Police base as officers allegedly stood and watched.

The Police officers then took them to CID at ZRP Mpandawana where they were investigated and released without charge.

“We went to the Police station and were told that they are not charged. No paperwork had been done. The three have no visible injuries. They told us that Maungwa assaulted them and he should be arrested. The Police officer should not have let a civilian (Maungwa) assault them,” he said.