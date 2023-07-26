Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimbabwean musician Qounfuzed goes viral after ‘sextape’ leaks

By Thando Kanye
Zimbabwean musician Qounfuzed goes viral after ‘sextape’ leaks

Award-winning Zimbabwean musician Qounfuzed has found himself embroiled in a sex scandal, after a video of intimate moments he shared with his girlfriend during a WhatsApp video call were leaked on social media on Tuesday.

In a video that has seen Qounfuzed become the talk of the country overnight, the musician is seen playing with his manhood as he interacts with his girlfriend.

It is not yet clear who leaked the video, but all indications are that it came from his beau as she is the only one that could have recorded the video call between the two. Since the video leaked, Qounfuzed has not yet offered any comment on it.

Zimbabwe’s Data Protection Act criminalises the sharing of another person’s private sex life on social media or digital media platforms.

The country has over the years experienced a surge in revenge porn cases whereby aggrieved lovers would after a fallout share indecent pictures and videos of their ex-lovers as a way of embarrassing them.

Qounfuzed is not the only Zimbabwean celebrity to have their videos leaked recently, with Chillspot producer DJ Levels finding himself in a similar predicament after a tape involving him and his ex-girlfriend Shashl also went viral online.

