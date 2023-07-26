Voice of America journalist arrested in Zimbabwe over unlicensed drone

Voice of America journalist Columbus Mavhunga was arrested for allegedly using a drone without a license following a report of trespass and invasion of premises made at ZRP Waterfalls by IQRA Islamic Centre, Harare.

Mavhunga was detained at Waterfalls Police Station and was due to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations are being conducted in connection with the report.

Mavhunga is also accused of operating a drone without a license.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a report of trespass and invasion of premises made at ZRP Waterfalls by IQRA Islamic Centre, Harare.

“In this regard, a journalist attached to a foreign media house, Columbus Mavhunga (51), is assisting the police with investigations after a Mevic 2 Pro model Lip drone which he was operating along Masotsha Ndlovu Way near Simon Mazorodze Road rammed onto the Islamic Centre’s building and fell down.

“A misunderstanding ensued resulting in the centre’s administrator Pharoh Osward (53) making a report to the police.

“The police is also looking into allegations that the drone was not licenced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges individuals and institutions to ensure that they obtain licences to operate drones and engage neighbours if using drones for private purposes.

“More details to be released in due course,” he said.

One needs to get a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) before flying a drone in Zimbabwe.