Roses and a R90k rolex watch… Lerato Kganyago’s hubby spoils her again on birthday

As has become the norm on special days on the calendar, Lerato Kganyago’s husband once again turned up in a major way, gifting the South African media personality a Rolex timepiece whose worth is estimated at above R90k on her birthday.

Kganyago celebrated her 41st birthday last Saturday.

Her husband, businessman Thami Ndlela, has earned a reputation for sparing no expense when it comes to celebrating days that are close to his wife’s heart.

In 2021, Ndlela treated his media personality wife to a live performance by Zonke and her band at the FNB stadium which he booked just for the occasion.

The following year he went even bigger and gifted the Metro FM DJ an entire hotel boutique in the North of Johannesburg.

“A weekend filled with lots of love,” she wrote on Instagram, posting her gifts, which included a bouquet of an assortment of roses and a Rolex.

Earlier this year, Kganyago had to come out and rubbish rumours that there was trouble in paradise by sharing a video which features her husband walking up the stairs to prove that they are happy and in love. Telly Africa