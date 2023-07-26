Nyasha Mushekwi closes in on leading scorer in Chinese Super League

Ex-Zimbabwe Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi is enjoying his form in China after reaching double figures to close in on the leading top scorer in the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi has ten goals to his name after 18 games.

He is one goal shy of Wu Lei of Shanghai Port who is second on the list and three goals behind leading top scorer and his teammate Leonardo.

The 35-year-old’s 10th goal came over the weekend when he converted from the spot in his Zhejiang FC’s 2-1 victory over Shandong Taishan.

The former CAPS United forward has scored in two consecutive games, that is against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Shandong Taishan respectively.

Mushekwi is considered as one of the top players at Zhejiang by Sofascore.

Sofascore rates Mushekwi as the third best player at his club after the leading top scorer Leonardo who is rated 7.37 and midfielder Franko Andrijašević who is rated 7.18 while the former Zimbabwe international is rated 7.10.

Mushekwi is Zhejiang’s all-time top goalscorer.

According to transfermarkt, Mushekwi has played a total of 112 games for Zhejiang FC since joining them in 2019 and has scored 65 goals.