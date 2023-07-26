EU deploys election observers across Zimbabwe in rural and urban areas

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) today deployed 46 long-term observers (LTOs) across the country. The mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, Dr Beata Martin-Rozumiłowicz has said the observers will be working in ten provinces and will focus on rural as well as urban areas.

The Chief Observer of the EU EOM, Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, will present the initial findings and conclusions of the mission two days after the elections.

The mission will remain in the country to observe the post-electoral environment and follow possible appeals and complaints. A final report, with recommendations for future elections, will be published some two months after election day.

“In the course of their duty, EU observers will meet local electoral officials, candidates and representatives from political parties, as well as civil society and the media. They will be impartial and they will not interfere in the electoral process in the course of their work.

They will only use firsthand and verified observation in their reporting”, stressed the Deputy Chief Observer.

The core team in Harare will analyse the findings of the long-term observers.

On election day, 44 short-term observers, a delegation from the European Parliament and several locally recruited short-term observers drawn from the diplomatic community will join the long-term observers.

This will bring the number of EU observers on polling day to over 150, from all 27 EU member states as well as, Canada, Norway and Switzerland.