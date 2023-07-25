Kasukuwere manifesto: pledges to release political prisoners in Zimbabwe

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has released an 84-page People’s Manifesto in which he among other things pledged to release all political prisoners in Zimbabwe if he wins the forthcoming harmonised general elections.

Kasukuwere, a former cabinet Minister, is living in exile in South Africa together with several former Zanu-PF top officials who fled the country in November 2017 after the military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe. They were opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession plan.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar decided to come back to Zimbabwe to challenge Mnangagwa in the presidential ballot on the 23rd of August this year.

Kasukuwere believes that he has so much support in Zanu-PF. On Monday, he released his manifesto dubbed “People’s Manifesto”. He promised political, economic and social transformation of Zimbabwe.

Nehanda Radio took a sneak peek into the document and captured it in point form as follows:

THE PROMISE

This is our opportunity to transform our country through reconciliation and socioeconomic empowerment. Together, all Zimbabweans can strive quality of life for all its citizens towards a future characterised by stability, prosperity, and a better

THE AGENDA

It’s time to Renew the country’s leadership, enshrine a new national vision with aspirations to restore Zimbabwe’s glory. We need to implement and uphold the Constitution and respect the rights of all citizens.

It’s time to Reconcile and put our past differences aside and embrace one another while acknowledging our failures and repairing the damage that our acts of omission and commission have caused. The Gukurahundi question requires a permanent resolution, and a peaceful closure, as with other past conflicts in our history.

It is time to Reform our national institutions so that they can deliver for the benefit of the majority in a transparent and accountable manner.

It’s time to Revive Zimbabwe and transform its economy to benefit all citizens. Zimbabweans should be at the heart of leveraging regional resources for sustainable, inclusive economic growth and development.

It is time to Rebuild, rehabilitate and develop our infrastructure and improve the quality of life for all.

CORE PRINCIPLES AND VALUES

Core Principles

We are guided by the core principle that all humans are created in the image of God and have the inalienable right to pursue their purpose on earth unhindered. The SECURITY, DIGNITY AND PROSPERITY for every citizen is paramount if we are to unleash our full potential in developing our country.

Our Values

In our quest for a transformed Zimbabwe, our manifesto stands as a testament to the enduring values that define us. Grounded in spirituality, we recognize God’s divine intention for each and every person – man, woman, or child.

With unwavering accountability, we embrace the responsibility to serve our nation with transparency and integrity, cherishing the trust bestowed upon us by our fellow citizens.

United in collaboration, we celebrate the diversity of our people, fostering inclusivity where every voice is heard, and every dream is nurtured. As we embark on this journey, guided by these profound values, we envision a future where hope reigns and opportunities know no boundaries.

Together, with faith as our compass and our hearts as one, we will forge a brighter tomorrow for Zimbabwe – A Zimbabwe that belongs to us all.

THE PLEDGE

I Saviour Kasukuwere pledge to you on being elected by the voter as President, to pay immediate attention to the following:

Political

• Releasing all political prisoners. Halting proceedings on the PVO and Patriotic Act Bills.

Reforming ZACC and fighting corruption.

• Expediting the reforming of state enterprise and government institutions

Economic

⚫ immediate currency stabilisation and fight against inflation.

• Convening a social contract convention with all relevant stakeholders Reducing fuel levies.

⚫ Issuing of title deeds to all landowners, including communal land. Upgrading all social, public and business infrastructures.

Establishing the Rural Transformation Investment Fund.

• Tax Reforms

Social

• Convening a national forum for National Healing-Gukurahundi • Dealing decisively with youth drug issues and drug barons.

•Providing free primary school education.