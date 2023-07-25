Ex-CAPS United player Folani steals whiskey in liquor shop; caught on CCTV

The ‘desire to get intoxicated while broke’, has landed former CAPS United player Patrick Folani in hot soup.

This is after he was reportedly caught on CCTV stealing a bottle of whiskey from a liquor shop in Kwekwe.

According to H-Metro on Saturday, the former footballer “in the company of two women” stole a bottle of unnamed whiskey at an undisclosed liquor shop.

He was ordered to pay for the bottle of whiskey after a confrontation (by liquor shop proprietors) on Sunday.

“In the CCTV footage, Folani can be seen standing next to a woman at the whiskey shelf who grabbed a bottle of whiskey and handed it over to him.

“Folani then walks out of the shop with it (whiskey) and the woman follows.

“Folani was confronted for his criminal activity on Sunday and ordered to pay for the stolen whiskey,” wrote H-Metro.

It is believed, Folani who is now said to be an illegal forex trader, works with the woman seen on the CCTV footage to shoplift goods from supermarkets.

“It looks like his syndicate he has been working with to steal from shops,” a source told the tabloid newspaper.