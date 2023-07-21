Nakamba bids farewell to Aston Villa: ‘There is always an end to everything’

Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has sent his goodbye message to the entire Aston Villa family after joining Luton Town FC on a permanent three-year-deal.

Nakamba signed for Villa in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge and made 68 appearances for the Claret and Blue.

“There’s always an end to everything, good things as well. My time at Aston Villa has come to an end,” Nakamba tweeted hours after completing his deal with newly promoted Luton Town.

“I would like to thank the (Villa) fans as they are the most important part of the club. A special thanks to the current and previous technical staff and all my team mates.”

Villa who confirmed Nakamba has left the club on their website, thanked the 29-year-old for his services.

The club also wished the former Bantu Rovers player the best in his career.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Marvelous Nakamba has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Marvelous for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career,” wrote Aston Villa.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on a three year permanent deal following an impressive loan stint at the club in the latter part of last season.