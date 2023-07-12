Mnangagwa regime silences protest singers ahead of elections in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has intensified attempts to silence protest singers ahead of the August 23 general elections, critics have said.

A survey by Nehanda Radio shows that many protest artists who would question and hold the government responsible for their actions through songs and poetry have gone quiet due to fear of victimisation or total blackout on media platforms.

Artists like dancehall star Silent Killer, the protest poet, Cucsman, and Sizfire who is known for his protest songs such as Mr President (an address to Emmerson Mnangagwa) have recently gone quiet.

Cucsman who used to be critical of the Zimbabwean government recently announced that he won’t jeopardise his career by singing against the government.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, it is with great sadness that I, Cucsman, have made a very difficult decision.

“I will no longer peddle political messages on all my platforms as such activities jeopardise my career as a musician and comedian,” Cucsman posted on his social media.

The few that have been vibrant have been silenced and threatened by the regime.

Winky D has become a prime target of the police and state media.

After the release of his politically charged album, Eureka Eureka, Economic Empowerment Group , a Zanu-PF aligned group led by Mike Chimombe called for the banning of Winky D on radio and all his performances.

State owned media is alleged to have banned his music from playing on radio and television.

Recently in a reportage, ZBC deliberately ignored Winky D’s involvement in Bob Marley’s posthumous album.

Winky D features in the album on a song called So much trouble in the world, which also features Nutty O.

Police have also stopped Winky D’s performance in Chitungwiza with no clear reason for their actions.

A producer at a local state owned radio station revealed that they were directed not to give Winky D airplay.

“Winky D is like an enemy here. We are not allowed to play any of his songs, whether political or not, what they don’t want is giving him relevance,” she said.

Political analyst and human rights defender Pride Mkono said the government is using fear appeal and intimidation to silence protest musicians.

“The government of Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone all out to silence dissent and artists have not been spared.

“This has been more prevalent for protest artists who are targeted for harassment or their products are simply not played on national broadcasters. Winky D is an example of an artist suffering for singing about the issues affecting the majority.

“His recent Eureka Eureka release has been met with total blackout from public and supposedly private media. The net result is that the majority of artists then fear to produce content critical of the regime and this kills artistic expression and indeed national consciousness. It is fascist and should be resisted,” he said.

Meanwhile some artists have flocked to be praise singers of the ruling Zanu-PF.

Artists like Mambo Dhuterere, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje have released new music that praises Mnangagwa’s regime and support his rule ahead of the August 23 elections.