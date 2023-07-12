Huw Edwards’ wife names him as BBC star at centre of ‘£35k sex pics scandal’

Veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards has now been identified by his wife as the BBC presenter facing allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

After days of speculation Vicky Flind finally came forward and revealed that her husband was suffering from serious mental health issues and was now in hospital, “where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

Here is her statement in full:

“In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

“I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

“I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

David Yelland, a former editor of The Sun has hit out at the newspaper’s coverage of the story and said he wishes Huw Edwards well.

“I wish @thehuwedwards well. The Sun inflicted terror on Huw despite no evidence of any criminal offence. This is no longer a BBC crisis, it is a crisis for the paper. Huw’s privacy must now be respected. Social media also needs speedy reform,” he tweeted.