Zimbabwean musician Platinum Prince NABBED for hijacking in South Africa

In a shocking turn of events, a famous ZimDancehall artist, Platinum Prince, was caught trying to hijack a diesel tanker in South Africa on Thursday night.

The artist, whose real name is Ian Makiwa, was part of a gang of four armed men who attacked the tanker on the N5 highway near Harrismith.

According to the police, the gang used a VW Polo and a Nissan Hardbody to chase and stop the tanker, which was traveling from Durban to Bloemfontein.

One of the suspects then climbed onto the tanker’s trailer and attempted to detach it from the truck. However, the driver managed to escape and alerted the police at Paul Roux.

The police responded swiftly and found the tanker abandoned on the side of the road. They also arrested two of the suspects, who were found in possession of jamming devices and firearms. One of them was identified as Platinum Prince, who is well-known for his controversial lyrics and songs.

Platinum Prince is an upcoming ZimDancehall artist who rose to fame with his hit song “Hazviite” in 2014. He was also been nominated for a Zimdancehall award in 2015.

However, he has also been involved in several scandals and controversies, such as releasing a song mocking President Robert Mugabe in 2015, being beaten up by fellow artist Killer T in 2014, and being abducted and assaulted by unknown assailants in 2019.

The police are still looking for the other two suspects who fled the scene. They are also investigating the motive behind the attempted hijacking and whether it was linked to any syndicate or network involved in fuel theft.

The two arrested suspects will appear in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of attempted truck hijacking and possession of illegal devices and weapons. Zim Morning Post