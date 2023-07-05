Prosecutor General to appeal acquittal of abducted CCC activists

The office of the Prosecutor General (PG) has announced plans to appeal a High Court decision which saw two opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri being acquitted on charges of communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state by allegedly faking their abduction and torture.

High Court judge Justice Priscilla Munangati Manongwa yesterday (Tuesday) cleared the two saying the lower court had failed to discharge the two at the close of State’s case and that the case was marred with malice and falsehoods.

One of their colleagues, Netsai Marova, fled the country to Norway for studies.

They were accused of breaking Covid-19 regulations by holding a demonstration in Harare two years ago calling for the government to improve the welfare of ordinary citizens. They were abducted from police custody and found in Bindura, 86 kilometers from the capital city, after four days.

Despite visible physical bruises on their bodies, the trio was arrested and charged for communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state by allegedly faking their abduction and torture.

Chimbiri and Mamombe’s lawyers, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed their acquittal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PG’s office indicated that it will be appealing against Justice Manongwa’s ruling.

“The State will be appealing the decision of the High Court in the case of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Revai Chimbiri versus the Chief Magistrate F Mushure NO and the State The State is of the considered view that the judgment is defective for want of compliance with the High Court Act (Chap 7:06) as well as precedent which provides that another Judge must concur with the presiding Judge before the judgment is handed down.

“The State is also contending that the Judge grossly misdirected herself by interfering with the unterminated proceedings from the lower court as the termination of proceedings in this case was unjustified.

“Furthermore, the State is certain that another court presented with the same facts might come to a different conclusion,” the PG’s office said.

In her ruling, High Court judge Justice Manongwa accused the lower court of failing to discharge the two at the close of State’s case and that the case was marred with malice and falsehoods.

“The misapplication of the law by the court coupled by the failure to find that the evidence placed before the court did not suffice to put the applicants to their defence, makes the decision irrational.

“Thus as stated in the foregoing paragraphs the decision of the first respondent (Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti) is found to be grossly unreasonable, irrational, characterized by bias and malice and cannot be in accordance with real and substantial justice.

“The applicants cannot be pushed into a defence case to supplement the inadequacies of the State case and hope that in the process they incriminate themselves,” said the judge.

She added: “It is not for the court to try and prop up a crumbling case, a court has to acquit in the absence of evidence to support an essential element of a charge, or where the evidence is manifestly unreliable that no reasonable court can act on it.

“The application has merit and therefore succeeds. In that regard the applicants are entitled to a discharge at the close of the State case.

“In the result it is ordered as follows: that the application succeeds.

“That the first respondent’s decision in CRB 45-46/20 handed down on 12 September 2022 wherein she dismissed applicants application for discharge at the close of the State case be and is hereby set aside and substituted with the following:

“The accused persons Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Revai Chimbiri be and are hereby found not guilty, discharged and acquitted at the close of the State case.”